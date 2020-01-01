2019

January -3, 10, 17, 24, 31 February - 7, 14, 21, 28 March - 7, 14, 21, 28 April - 4, 11, 18, 25 May - 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 June - 6, 13, 20, 27 July - 4, 11, 18, 25 August - 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 September - 5, 12, 19, 26 October - 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 November - 7, 14, 21, 28 December - 5, 12, 19 26