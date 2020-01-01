Community Newspaper
Brighton Park, McKinley Park, Archer Heights & Garfield Ridge
Since 1933
Brighton Park-McKinley Park LIFE is a family owned and operated newspaper that has been in publication for more than 86 years. The circulation is based out of Chicago's southwest side and keeps residents current on local events and news in the community.
Rain or shine, the weekly issue is delivered to doorsteps and electronically. We also deliver to local stores so that people can pick up a copy.
Community Focus
Editorial content is primarily cultural and educational opportunities which continue to promote a vibrant community.
Local Coverage
News about local school activities, honor roll students, Cub Scout awards, military accomplishments, merchant events, civic associations, and churchs all fill our pages.
Value for money
Within our boundaries: Midway International Airport, Orange line to the Loop, three Chicago Public High Schools, Churches, Veteran Groups, Local and Chain stores, Community Organizations, and Business Associations.
